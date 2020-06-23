2528 Navarra Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. 01502169 760-436-5111 www.lchomes.com.Beautiful townhome overlooking the Omni La Costa Resort golf course!!Located in the gorgeous gated La Costa Riviera community.San Dieguito and Encinitas School Districts.Spacious end unit with great floor plan, vaulted ceilings, front porch.Beautiful views and lots of light, skylights throughout.View balcony off living room.Lovely flooring and window coverings throughout.Available early to mid September.Small pet ok.Call today!