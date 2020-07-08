All apartments in Carlsbad
2502 Via Rojo

2502 Via Rojo · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Via Rojo, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Great Single level end unit townhome. Nice open kitchen with dining area. Laminate floors throughout the home and tile in bathrooms. Washer/Dryer Hook ups. Back patio and 2 car garage. Complex has pool and spa.

No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Via Rojo have any available units?
2502 Via Rojo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 Via Rojo have?
Some of 2502 Via Rojo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Via Rojo currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Via Rojo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Via Rojo pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 Via Rojo is pet friendly.
Does 2502 Via Rojo offer parking?
Yes, 2502 Via Rojo offers parking.
Does 2502 Via Rojo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Via Rojo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Via Rojo have a pool?
Yes, 2502 Via Rojo has a pool.
Does 2502 Via Rojo have accessible units?
No, 2502 Via Rojo does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Via Rojo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 Via Rojo has units with dishwashers.

