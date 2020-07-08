Great Single level end unit townhome. Nice open kitchen with dining area. Laminate floors throughout the home and tile in bathrooms. Washer/Dryer Hook ups. Back patio and 2 car garage. Complex has pool and spa.
No Smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2502 Via Rojo have any available units?
2502 Via Rojo doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 Via Rojo have?
Some of 2502 Via Rojo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Via Rojo currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Via Rojo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Via Rojo pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 Via Rojo is pet friendly.
Does 2502 Via Rojo offer parking?
Yes, 2502 Via Rojo offers parking.
Does 2502 Via Rojo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Via Rojo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Via Rojo have a pool?
Yes, 2502 Via Rojo has a pool.
Does 2502 Via Rojo have accessible units?
No, 2502 Via Rojo does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Via Rojo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 Via Rojo has units with dishwashers.
