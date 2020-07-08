2502 Via Rojo

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Great Single level end unit townhome. Nice open kitchen with dining area. Laminate floors throughout the home and tile in bathrooms. Washer/Dryer Hook ups. Back patio and 2 car garage. Complex has pool and spa.



No Smoking