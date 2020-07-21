2410 Sacada Cir

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD HOME WITH OCEAN VIEWS!!This highly upgraded home is available now! Stunning panoramic ocean views.Enjoy magnificent sunsets from the spacious.2 large master en suites plus a large loft perfect for an office or extra bedroom.Fully renovated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and granite counter tops.Cathedral ceilings, oversized windows, and new paint give this house a light and bright.Monthly landscaper included.Trash included and owner pays $40 of water per month.Available now