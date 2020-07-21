2410 Sacada Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD HOME WITH OCEAN VIEWS!!This highly upgraded home is available now! Stunning panoramic ocean views.Enjoy magnificent sunsets from the spacious.2 large master en suites plus a large loft perfect for an office or extra bedroom.Fully renovated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and granite counter tops.Cathedral ceilings, oversized windows, and new paint give this house a light and bright.Monthly landscaper included.Trash included and owner pays $40 of water per month.Available now