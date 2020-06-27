Rent Calculator
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2382 Ocean St A
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2382 Ocean St A
2382 Ocean Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2382 Ocean Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit A Available 07/15/20 Carlsbad Village Triplex - Property Id: 264580
Charming upstairs unit. Newly renovated. Bright and sunny. One block to public beach access.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264580
Property Id 264580
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5713548)
