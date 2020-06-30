All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:35 AM

2355 Levante Street

2355 Levante Street · No Longer Available
Location

2355 Levante Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA in La Costa!

This home offers lots of light, vaulted ceilings, den, living room, dining room, HUGE master suite & HUGE walk in closet.

It boasts dramatic southerly views, fireplace in living room, spacious patio, huge backyard and 2-car garage.

Located in the heart of La Costa & award-winning San Dieguito School District. Encinitas SD Elementary, Oak Crest Middle School and La Costa Canyon HS!

Resident pays SDG&E, water and trash. Bi-weekly lawn maintenance is included.

Pet Friendly

HIGH Ceilings and natural light throughout the entire house.

Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, 2 Car Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Apply directly at www.GroverRealty.com/ForRent

Text Shawn 760-730-3558 for a showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 Levante Street have any available units?
2355 Levante Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2355 Levante Street have?
Some of 2355 Levante Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 Levante Street currently offering any rent specials?
2355 Levante Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 Levante Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2355 Levante Street is pet friendly.
Does 2355 Levante Street offer parking?
Yes, 2355 Levante Street offers parking.
Does 2355 Levante Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 Levante Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 Levante Street have a pool?
No, 2355 Levante Street does not have a pool.
Does 2355 Levante Street have accessible units?
No, 2355 Levante Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 Levante Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2355 Levante Street has units with dishwashers.

