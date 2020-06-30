2355 Levante Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA in La Costa!



This home offers lots of light, vaulted ceilings, den, living room, dining room, HUGE master suite & HUGE walk in closet.



It boasts dramatic southerly views, fireplace in living room, spacious patio, huge backyard and 2-car garage.



Located in the heart of La Costa & award-winning San Dieguito School District. Encinitas SD Elementary, Oak Crest Middle School and La Costa Canyon HS!



Resident pays SDG&E, water and trash. Bi-weekly lawn maintenance is included.



Pet Friendly



HIGH Ceilings and natural light throughout the entire house.



Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, 2 Car Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets



Apply directly at www.GroverRealty.com/ForRent



Text Shawn 760-730-3558 for a showing.

Apply directly at www.GroverRealty.com/ForRent



Call or Text Twila 760-815-1980