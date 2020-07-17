2340 Ocean Street - B

Amenities

CARLSBAD VILLAGE APARTMENT, WALK TO BEACH!!!



MOVE-IN SPECIAL $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



This 2BR, 1BA completely remodeled apartment is walking distance to the beach and Carlsbad Village! This unit offers vaulted ceilings, ocean and lagoon views and a cooling ocean breeze. Within walking distance to the beach, restaurants and shops at Carlsbad Village and featuring on-site laundry and private storage this building offers everything you need for coastal living! ACT NOW!



Walking distance to beach, shopping, restaurants and much more.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Oven

- Kitchen

- Breakfast Nook

- Storage

- Ocean/Lagoon Views



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

On-site laundry



LEASE TERMS:

One year

Available 7/11/2020

Pets OK with owner approval

Owner to pay Water and Trash

Tenant to pay Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet

Tenant to carry renters insurance



APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:

Application Fee: $35/adult

Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends)



HOW TO APPLY

Email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.

Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.



APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA

Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee

Applicants must make a minimum 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household

We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and deposit at time of lease signing



* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Please note that application fee's are non-refundable.



* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.



* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



Swell Property Inc.

CA BRE #00778606