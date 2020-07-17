2340 Ocean Street - B

Amenities
CARLSBAD VILLAGE APARTMENT, WALK TO BEACH!!!
MOVE-IN SPECIAL $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
This 2BR, 1BA completely remodeled apartment is walking distance to the beach and Carlsbad Village! This unit offers vaulted ceilings, ocean and lagoon views and a cooling ocean breeze. Within walking distance to the beach, restaurants and shops at Carlsbad Village and featuring on-site laundry and private storage this building offers everything you need for coastal living! ACT NOW!
Walking distance to beach, shopping, restaurants and much more.
PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Oven
- Kitchen
- Breakfast Nook
- Storage
- Ocean/Lagoon Views
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
On-site laundry
LEASE TERMS:
One year
Available 7/11/2020
Pets OK with owner approval
Owner to pay Water and Trash
Tenant to pay Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet
Tenant to carry renters insurance
APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:
Application Fee: $35/adult
Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends)
HOW TO APPLY
Email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.
Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.
APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA
Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee
Applicants must make a minimum 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household
We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and deposit at time of lease signing
* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Please note that application fee's are non-refundable.
* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.
* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.
* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
Swell Property Inc.
CA BRE #00778606