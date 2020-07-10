All apartments in Carlsbad
2306 Altisma
2306 Altisma

2306 Altisma Way · (760) 803-9585
Location

2306 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Single story living in this lovely, sunny, end unit in La Costa View condos. Condo walls painted light grey/taupe after photos were taken. No carpet! Flooring is wood laminate, tile. Granite in kitchen. Large bedrooms, walk-in master closet, laundry in unit & community laundry room also, two car tandem carport. HOA pays water and trash. Tenant to pay for other utilities. All appliances included- newer refrigerator, stackable washer/dryer. One pet under 20 lbs with $150 pet deposit. Excellent floor plan!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Altisma have any available units?
2306 Altisma has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 Altisma have?
Some of 2306 Altisma's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Altisma currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Altisma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Altisma pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 Altisma is pet friendly.
Does 2306 Altisma offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Altisma offers parking.
Does 2306 Altisma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 Altisma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Altisma have a pool?
Yes, 2306 Altisma has a pool.
Does 2306 Altisma have accessible units?
No, 2306 Altisma does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Altisma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Altisma has units with dishwashers.
