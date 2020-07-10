2306 Altisma

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool

Single story living in this lovely, sunny, end unit in La Costa View condos. Condo walls painted light grey/taupe after photos were taken. No carpet! Flooring is wood laminate, tile. Granite in kitchen. Large bedrooms, walk-in master closet, laundry in unit & community laundry room also, two car tandem carport. HOA pays water and trash. Tenant to pay for other utilities. All appliances included- newer refrigerator, stackable washer/dryer. One pet under 20 lbs with $150 pet deposit. Excellent floor plan!