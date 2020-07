Amenities

This Studio condo offers heat and air wall unit, coin operated washer/dryer on the ground floor. The complex has its own pool and jetted hot tub along with remote gate parking under the complex. With all the resort amenities and all that San Diego has to offer, you will be sure to come back to this comfortable condo.



The efficiency kitchen is the perfect for a quick bite before heading out for the day. Electric stove and small refrigerator along with a microwave make the perfect balance for warming simple meals. Take your elegant meals in the resort. Just take a short stroll to Vue or Bob's Steak & Chop House at the Resort.



Details:



TV - Living Area 30” - Basic Cable

Wireless Internet

Electric included up to $100

Queen Bed

Guest half bath

Master bath w/ shower

Electric Stove

Microwave

Community coin washer and dryer on site - just off the elevator Garage level

Community Pool/Jetted Hot tub

All linens included

No Pets Allowed



