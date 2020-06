Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub internet access

Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED studio condo. 1.5 baths. Rent ranges from $2,700 to $3,000/month depending on season and length of stay. Wireless internet, cable, water, trash, phone - all included! Located on the grounds of the OMNI La Costa Resort & Spa. Views of the resort from condo and balcony. Lots of storage with one walk-in closet and two traditional closets. Stacked washer and dryer laundry room within condo. See Supplement! Available starting October 1, 2020.