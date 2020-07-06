All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2003 Costa Del Mar Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2003 Costa Del Mar Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:26 PM

2003 Costa Del Mar Road

2003 Costa Del Mar Road · (760) 519-4533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Rancho La Costa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2003 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 680 · Avail. now

$2,195

Studio · 2 Bath · 791 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Available short term or long term. Price varies depending on length of stay. $2,195-long term, $2,800-$3,000 short term. Fully furnished or unfurnished beautiful large studio condo, 1.5 baths.On the grounds of the world famous La Costa Resort & Spa.Wonderfully upgraded condo in the Chateau Balboa building.One parking spot assigned in gated lot.Elevators to second floor condo.Air conditioned.Lovely views and breezes from balcony.Refreshing community pool.Wonderful furnishings, beautiful tile and carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Costa Del Mar Road have any available units?
2003 Costa Del Mar Road has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Costa Del Mar Road have?
Some of 2003 Costa Del Mar Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Costa Del Mar Road currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Costa Del Mar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Costa Del Mar Road pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Costa Del Mar Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2003 Costa Del Mar Road offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Costa Del Mar Road offers parking.
Does 2003 Costa Del Mar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Costa Del Mar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Costa Del Mar Road have a pool?
Yes, 2003 Costa Del Mar Road has a pool.
Does 2003 Costa Del Mar Road have accessible units?
No, 2003 Costa Del Mar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Costa Del Mar Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Costa Del Mar Road has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2003 Costa Del Mar Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity