2003 Costa Del Mar Road

Amenities
Available short term or long term. Price varies depending on length of stay. $2,195-long term, $2,800-$3,000 short term. Fully furnished or unfurnished beautiful large studio condo, 1.5 baths.On the grounds of the world famous La Costa Resort & Spa.Wonderfully upgraded condo in the Chateau Balboa building.One parking spot assigned in gated lot.Elevators to second floor condo.Air conditioned.Lovely views and breezes from balcony.Refreshing community pool.Wonderful furnishings, beautiful tile and carpet.