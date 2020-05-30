175 Maple Avenue #3

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace

Incredible Condo in the Heart of Carlsbad! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE. CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!



Welcome to this wonderful condo one block from the ocean. You will love the open space of the living room with a fireplace to cozy up on those cooler San Diego evenings. This space flows nicely to the dining area and kitchen.



The kitchen features espresso wood cabinetry with granite countertops. Plenty of counter space and storage e for all your cooking needs. All kitchen appliances are included and the stove is gas! Enjoy dining al fresco at your spacious patio just steps away from the kitchen..



Both bedrooms are spacious and bright. Each has a walk in closet as well. The master suite bathroom water closet is separate from the double sink vanity for privacy.



This small condo community has a gated parking and two assigned parking spot and a huge storage closet.

With fresh paint throughout, grab a spot in line to view this home!



Renter's Insurance is required.



Small pet allowed upon approval.



(RLNE5603264)