175 Maple Avenue #3
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

175 Maple Avenue #3

175 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

175 Maple Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Incredible Condo in the Heart of Carlsbad! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE. CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!

Welcome to this wonderful condo one block from the ocean. You will love the open space of the living room with a fireplace to cozy up on those cooler San Diego evenings. This space flows nicely to the dining area and kitchen.

The kitchen features espresso wood cabinetry with granite countertops. Plenty of counter space and storage e for all your cooking needs. All kitchen appliances are included and the stove is gas! Enjoy dining al fresco at your spacious patio just steps away from the kitchen..

Both bedrooms are spacious and bright. Each has a walk in closet as well. The master suite bathroom water closet is separate from the double sink vanity for privacy.

This small condo community has a gated parking and two assigned parking spot and a huge storage closet.
With fresh paint throughout, grab a spot in line to view this home!

Renter's Insurance is required.

Small pet allowed upon approval.

(RLNE5603264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Maple Avenue #3 have any available units?
175 Maple Avenue #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Maple Avenue #3 have?
Some of 175 Maple Avenue #3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Maple Avenue #3 currently offering any rent specials?
175 Maple Avenue #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Maple Avenue #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Maple Avenue #3 is pet friendly.
Does 175 Maple Avenue #3 offer parking?
Yes, 175 Maple Avenue #3 offers parking.
Does 175 Maple Avenue #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Maple Avenue #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Maple Avenue #3 have a pool?
No, 175 Maple Avenue #3 does not have a pool.
Does 175 Maple Avenue #3 have accessible units?
No, 175 Maple Avenue #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Maple Avenue #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Maple Avenue #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

