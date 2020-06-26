All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 1717 Catalpa Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
1717 Catalpa Road
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

1717 Catalpa Road

1717 Catalpa Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1717 Catalpa Road, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic Carlsbad Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Delightful and spacious three bedroom, two bath home in magnificent Carlsbad! You'll enjoy the prime location, only minutes from Batiquitos Lagoon and in close proximity to Ponto State Beach! The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances for added appeal. Entertain guests in the vast backyard or indulge in fresh squeezed lemonade from the lemon tree out back. On chillier days the fireplace in the living room makes for a welcome escape. Come enjoy Southern California living in this beautiful home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4951233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Catalpa Road have any available units?
1717 Catalpa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 1717 Catalpa Road currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Catalpa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Catalpa Road pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Catalpa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1717 Catalpa Road offer parking?
No, 1717 Catalpa Road does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Catalpa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Catalpa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Catalpa Road have a pool?
No, 1717 Catalpa Road does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Catalpa Road have accessible units?
No, 1717 Catalpa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Catalpa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Catalpa Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Catalpa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Catalpa Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College