Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals, Inc. #01502169 www.lchomes.com. 760-436-5111 Beautiful Aviara townhome in upscale gated Aldea community. Two master bedroom suites. Large 2-car garage with epoxy flooring and roll-up garage door. Located across from the entrance to the Park Hyatt Aviara. Enjoy sweeping golf course views from the patio & master bedroom! Aldea is located less than 3 miles from the beach, Batiquitos Lagoon & walking trails. Beautiful community pool and spa. A/C