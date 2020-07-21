All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

140 N Hemlock Ave.

140 Hemlock Ave · No Longer Available
Location

140 Hemlock Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Let the true sounds of the Pacific Ocean waves lullaby yourself to sleep!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 N Hemlock Ave. have any available units?
140 N Hemlock Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 N Hemlock Ave. have?
Some of 140 N Hemlock Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 N Hemlock Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
140 N Hemlock Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 N Hemlock Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 140 N Hemlock Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 140 N Hemlock Ave. offer parking?
No, 140 N Hemlock Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 140 N Hemlock Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 N Hemlock Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 N Hemlock Ave. have a pool?
No, 140 N Hemlock Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 140 N Hemlock Ave. have accessible units?
No, 140 N Hemlock Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 140 N Hemlock Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 N Hemlock Ave. has units with dishwashers.
