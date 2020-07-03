All apartments in Carlsbad
1305 Tamarack Ave.
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:40 AM

1305 Tamarack Ave.

1305 Tamarack Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Tamarack Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Tamarack - Property Id: 256301

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256301
Property Id 256301

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5689023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Tamarack Ave. have any available units?
1305 Tamarack Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Tamarack Ave. have?
Some of 1305 Tamarack Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Tamarack Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Tamarack Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Tamarack Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Tamarack Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1305 Tamarack Ave. offer parking?
No, 1305 Tamarack Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Tamarack Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Tamarack Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Tamarack Ave. have a pool?
No, 1305 Tamarack Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Tamarack Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1305 Tamarack Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Tamarack Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Tamarack Ave. has units with dishwashers.

