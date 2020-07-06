All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:56 PM

1262 Newland Court

1262 Newland Court · No Longer Available
Location

1262 Newland Court, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful five bedroom home! Large backyard
Beautiful tile floors, with lovely gourmet kitchen with
Lots of cabinets and built ins, 3 car garage on cul de sac
Street! Pet friendly, walk to Carlsbad Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 Newland Court have any available units?
1262 Newland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1262 Newland Court have?
Some of 1262 Newland Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 Newland Court currently offering any rent specials?
1262 Newland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 Newland Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1262 Newland Court is pet friendly.
Does 1262 Newland Court offer parking?
Yes, 1262 Newland Court offers parking.
Does 1262 Newland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1262 Newland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 Newland Court have a pool?
No, 1262 Newland Court does not have a pool.
Does 1262 Newland Court have accessible units?
No, 1262 Newland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 Newland Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1262 Newland Court has units with dishwashers.

