All apartments in Capitola
Find more places like 1925 46th Ave. #93.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Capitola, CA
/
1925 46th Ave. #93
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:09 AM

1925 46th Ave. #93

1925 46th Avenue · (831) 477-7934 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Capitola
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1925 46th Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1925 46th Ave. #93 · Avail. Jun 26

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
1925 46th Ave. #93 Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom Condo In The Villas Of Capitola! - Great single level condo in the Villas of Capitola. Quiet complex offers a community swimming pool, spa and coin-op laundry. This ideal location is close to shopping, the freeway and to the beach! The unit offers an enclosed patio area and storage closet in the carport. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, electric stove/oven combo and a dishwasher. No Co-Signers Please.

Utilities: Water & Garbage
Term: 1 yr lease
Laundry: On site
Parking: Carport
Pets: No Pets - Applicants will need to create NO PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge

Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520

Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/JUtW1Os6qu8

To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.

Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2609753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 46th Ave. #93 have any available units?
1925 46th Ave. #93 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1925 46th Ave. #93 have?
Some of 1925 46th Ave. #93's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 46th Ave. #93 currently offering any rent specials?
1925 46th Ave. #93 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 46th Ave. #93 pet-friendly?
No, 1925 46th Ave. #93 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Capitola.
Does 1925 46th Ave. #93 offer parking?
Yes, 1925 46th Ave. #93 does offer parking.
Does 1925 46th Ave. #93 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1925 46th Ave. #93 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 46th Ave. #93 have a pool?
Yes, 1925 46th Ave. #93 has a pool.
Does 1925 46th Ave. #93 have accessible units?
No, 1925 46th Ave. #93 does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 46th Ave. #93 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 46th Ave. #93 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1925 46th Ave. #93 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1925 46th Ave. #93 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1925 46th Ave. #93?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd
Capitola, CA 95062

Similar Pages

Capitola 2 BedroomsCapitola Apartments with Balcony
Capitola Apartments with ParkingCapitola Dog Friendly Apartments
Capitola Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CA
Pleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CA
East Foothills, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CAHillsborough, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell CollegeMills College
Mission College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity