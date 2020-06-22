Amenities

1925 46th Ave. #93 Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom Condo In The Villas Of Capitola! - Great single level condo in the Villas of Capitola. Quiet complex offers a community swimming pool, spa and coin-op laundry. This ideal location is close to shopping, the freeway and to the beach! The unit offers an enclosed patio area and storage closet in the carport. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, electric stove/oven combo and a dishwasher. No Co-Signers Please.



Utilities: Water & Garbage

Term: 1 yr lease

Laundry: On site

Parking: Carport

Pets: No Pets - Applicants will need to create NO PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge



Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520



Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/JUtW1Os6qu8



To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.



Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.



