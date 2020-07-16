1425 45th Avenue #4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Updated 2 Bedroom Condo Blocks From The Beach! - This sweet upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is in walking distance to Capitola Mall, the Capitola Village, on the bus line and less than a mile to the beach! This unit is nestled in wonderful Capitola neighborhood in the Capitola Shores. The complex offers a community pool, laundry facilities and a small balcony to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee!



Utilities: Water & Garbage

Term: 1 yr lease

Laundry: On-Site, Shared

Parking: Carport

Pets: No Pets - Applicants will need to create NO PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge



Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520



Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/aEyzBxpOd4M



To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.



Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.



(RLNE4893320)