Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1425 45th Avenue #4

1425 45th Avenue · (831) 477-7934 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1425 45th Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1425 45th Avenue #4 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Updated 2 Bedroom Condo Blocks From The Beach! - This sweet upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is in walking distance to Capitola Mall, the Capitola Village, on the bus line and less than a mile to the beach! This unit is nestled in wonderful Capitola neighborhood in the Capitola Shores. The complex offers a community pool, laundry facilities and a small balcony to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee!

Utilities: Water & Garbage
Term: 1 yr lease
Laundry: On-Site, Shared
Parking: Carport
Pets: No Pets - Applicants will need to create NO PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge

Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520

Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/aEyzBxpOd4M

To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.

Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.

(RLNE4893320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 45th Avenue #4 have any available units?
1425 45th Avenue #4 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1425 45th Avenue #4 have?
Some of 1425 45th Avenue #4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 45th Avenue #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1425 45th Avenue #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 45th Avenue #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1425 45th Avenue #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Capitola.
Does 1425 45th Avenue #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1425 45th Avenue #4 offers parking.
Does 1425 45th Avenue #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 45th Avenue #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 45th Avenue #4 have a pool?
Yes, 1425 45th Avenue #4 has a pool.
Does 1425 45th Avenue #4 have accessible units?
No, 1425 45th Avenue #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 45th Avenue #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 45th Avenue #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 45th Avenue #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 45th Avenue #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
