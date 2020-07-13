The Greenery Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard parking pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access smoke-free community

Great serenity, great value. The Greenery is a lush, beautiful, and peaceful community, green with trees, gardens, and pathways. Our residents enjoy the refreshing swimming pool, cozy hot tub, stately recreation room, and all in a convenient location to Campbell shopping. We offer one and two bedroom apartments, some with renovations that include upgraded kitchen and bath cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and wood flooring and colonial style baseboard throughout.



The Greenery is in a convenient location to several large shopping centers, great dining, movies, recreation, and medical facilities. Westgate Shopping Center, El Paseo Shopping Center, Valley Fair, and Santana Row are minutes from your door! We are directly across the street from the new Safeway on W Hamilton. High Rating Neighborhood Schools including Payne Elementary, Moreland Middle School, and Prospect High School. Almost surrounded by San Jose, Campbell is located close to Silicon Valley Indu