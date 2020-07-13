All apartments in Campbell
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

The Greenery Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5pm
999 W Hamilton Ave · (408) 215-7059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

999 W Hamilton Ave, Campbell, CA 95008
West Campbell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 071 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 061 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 007 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,363

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 089 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,363

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 043 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Greenery Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
smoke-free community
Great serenity, great value. The Greenery is a lush, beautiful, and peaceful community, green with trees, gardens, and pathways. Our residents enjoy the refreshing swimming pool, cozy hot tub, stately recreation room, and all in a convenient location to Campbell shopping. We offer one and two bedroom apartments, some with renovations that include upgraded kitchen and bath cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and wood flooring and colonial style baseboard throughout.

The Greenery is in a convenient location to several large shopping centers, great dining, movies, recreation, and medical facilities. Westgate Shopping Center, El Paseo Shopping Center, Valley Fair, and Santana Row are minutes from your door! We are directly across the street from the new Safeway on W Hamilton. High Rating Neighborhood Schools including Payne Elementary, Moreland Middle School, and Prospect High School. Almost surrounded by San Jose, Campbell is located close to Silicon Valley Indu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant 18 years old and older
Deposit: $600 (1 bedroom); $700 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions and weight limit apply
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $30
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Greenery Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Greenery Apartment Homes has 7 units available starting at $2,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Campbell, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
What amenities does The Greenery Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Greenery Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Greenery Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Greenery Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Greenery Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Greenery Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Greenery Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Greenery Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Greenery Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Greenery Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Greenery Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Greenery Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Greenery Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Greenery Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Greenery Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Greenery Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
