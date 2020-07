Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bike storage business center cc payments community garden concierge e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access lobby nest technology online portal

New modern apartments in Campbell Amidst the vibrant sophistication of Campbell, you'll find the ultimate in boutique apartment living at Revere Campbell CA apartments.



Flawlessly indulgent, this remarkable apartment community offers the highest level of refinement in every detail. Beyond chic amenities and captivating modern design, Revere Campbell residents enjoy tasteful comfort, spacious floor plans, and unparalleled amenities. We are also in a highly desirable location that is a short distance to Pruneyard Shopping Center, adjacent to the Hamilton light rail station, and near the Los Gatos Creek Trail. Revere Campbell is a boldly boutique approach to apartment living where service is an art; style is a doctrine, and luxury is merely the price of entry. If this sounds like your dream oasis, visit our Campbell apartments today and take a tour of your future home.