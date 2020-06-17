All apartments in Campbell
Home
/
Campbell, CA
/
928 Ravenscourt Ave Apt 4
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

928 Ravenscourt Ave Apt 4

928 Ravenscourt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

928 Ravenscourt Avenue, Campbell, CA 95128
North Campbell

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Apartment at Downing Whitethorne in San Jose

928 Ravenscourt Ave Apt 4 is close to Bascom Light Rail Station, Del Mar High School, South Winchester BBQ, Mizu Sushi Bar & Grill, Waterworks Aquatics San Jose, Kidango - Valley Medical Center, Marijane Hamann Park, with quick access to CA-17.

Unit Features:
- 2nd floor 2 bedrooms/1 bath apartment
- Assigned parking

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer is included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/928-Ravenscourt-Ave-Apt-4-San-Jose-CA-95128

You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

