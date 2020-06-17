Amenities

in unit laundry parking bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Apartment at Downing Whitethorne in San Jose



928 Ravenscourt Ave Apt 4 is close to Bascom Light Rail Station, Del Mar High School, South Winchester BBQ, Mizu Sushi Bar & Grill, Waterworks Aquatics San Jose, Kidango - Valley Medical Center, Marijane Hamann Park, with quick access to CA-17.



Unit Features:

- 2nd floor 2 bedrooms/1 bath apartment

- Assigned parking



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/Trash/Sewer is included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/928-Ravenscourt-Ave-Apt-4-San-Jose-CA-95128



You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5615561)