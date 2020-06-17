Amenities
Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Apartment at Downing Whitethorne in San Jose
928 Ravenscourt Ave Apt 4 is close to Bascom Light Rail Station, Del Mar High School, South Winchester BBQ, Mizu Sushi Bar & Grill, Waterworks Aquatics San Jose, Kidango - Valley Medical Center, Marijane Hamann Park, with quick access to CA-17.
Unit Features:
- 2nd floor 2 bedrooms/1 bath apartment
- Assigned parking
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer is included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/928-Ravenscourt-Ave-Apt-4-San-Jose-CA-95128
You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5615561)