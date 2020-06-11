All apartments in Campbell
300 Railway Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

300 Railway Apartments

300 Railway Avenue · (408) 477-1565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

300 Railway Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008
Central Campbell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 131 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,472

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$3,472

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Aug 12

$3,472

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 300 Railway Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Now open for tours! Situated on the outskirts of the San Jose area, Campbell retains a distinctly small-town environment while allowing convenient access to the bigger cities nearby. Downtown San Jose and the airport are less than 15 minutes away via I-880, and even San Francisco is only about an hour's drive up I-280. It would be easy to think of Campbell as just a commuter suburb, but in reality the city has tons of personalitythe community loves to throw outdoor events throughout the year, ensuring that there is always something to do when you live in a Campbell apartment. The local parks provide excellent venues for outdoor fun and recreation, and if you really want to get out into nature there are thousands of acres of nature preserves just west of the city limits.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per application
Deposit: $500-Studio, $600-1bd, $700-2bd
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 25 lbs
Dogs
rent: $75
Cats
rent: $50
Parking Details: Reserved Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Railway Apartments have any available units?
300 Railway Apartments has 10 units available starting at $3,472 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Campbell, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Railway Apartments have?
Some of 300 Railway Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Railway Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
300 Railway Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Railway Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Railway Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 300 Railway Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 300 Railway Apartments offers parking.
Does 300 Railway Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Railway Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Railway Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 300 Railway Apartments has a pool.
Does 300 Railway Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 300 Railway Apartments has accessible units.
Does 300 Railway Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Railway Apartments has units with dishwashers.
