300 Railway Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Now open for tours! Situated on the outskirts of the San Jose area, Campbell retains a distinctly small-town environment while allowing convenient access to the bigger cities nearby. Downtown San Jose and the airport are less than 15 minutes away via I-880, and even San Francisco is only about an hour's drive up I-280. It would be easy to think of Campbell as just a commuter suburb, but in reality the city has tons of personalitythe community loves to throw outdoor events throughout the year, ensuring that there is always something to do when you live in a Campbell apartment. The local parks provide excellent venues for outdoor fun and recreation, and if you really want to get out into nature there are thousands of acres of nature preserves just west of the city limits.