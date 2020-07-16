219 Victor Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Beautiful and Updated Campbell Home - Well-kept and updated Campbell Home with beautifully manicured front and back yards! 3 bedrooms, one of which has two separate entries and could alternatively be used as an office. 2 updated bathrooms, including extra cabinet space with lots of shelves in the master bathroom.



Polished hardwood floors throughout the home, with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a five-burner gas stove, large capacity sink, stack stone backsplash, and updated cabinets with plenty of storage and soft-close drawers.



West-facing windows feature retractable awnings to shield the interior from the afternoon heat. Plus, central air conditioning and dining room ceiling fan keep the home cool in the summer. Or, on pleasant days, dine on the back patio under the trellis surrounded by the lush backyard.



2-car attached garage, bay windows, and a quiet street make this a comfortable haven yet conveniently located blocks from San Tomas Expressway and about halfway between Downtown Campbell and Westgate Shopping Center (less than 1.5 miles to either).



1-year lease

Cats negotiable

Sorry, no dogs (assistive animals excepted)

Sorry, no smoking

Renter's insurance required



Showings by appointment only after June 22nd - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS



No Dogs Allowed



