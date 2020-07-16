All apartments in Campbell
219 Victor Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

219 Victor Avenue

219 Victor Avenue · (408) 644-5175
Location

219 Victor Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008
West Campbell

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 219 Victor Avenue · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Beautiful and Updated Campbell Home - Well-kept and updated Campbell Home with beautifully manicured front and back yards! 3 bedrooms, one of which has two separate entries and could alternatively be used as an office. 2 updated bathrooms, including extra cabinet space with lots of shelves in the master bathroom.

Polished hardwood floors throughout the home, with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a five-burner gas stove, large capacity sink, stack stone backsplash, and updated cabinets with plenty of storage and soft-close drawers.

West-facing windows feature retractable awnings to shield the interior from the afternoon heat. Plus, central air conditioning and dining room ceiling fan keep the home cool in the summer. Or, on pleasant days, dine on the back patio under the trellis surrounded by the lush backyard.

2-car attached garage, bay windows, and a quiet street make this a comfortable haven yet conveniently located blocks from San Tomas Expressway and about halfway between Downtown Campbell and Westgate Shopping Center (less than 1.5 miles to either).

1-year lease
Cats negotiable
Sorry, no dogs (assistive animals excepted)
Sorry, no smoking
Renter's insurance required

Showings by appointment only after June 22nd - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3496357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Victor Avenue have any available units?
219 Victor Avenue has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Campbell, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Victor Avenue have?
Some of 219 Victor Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Victor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
219 Victor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Victor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Victor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 219 Victor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 219 Victor Avenue offers parking.
Does 219 Victor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Victor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Victor Avenue have a pool?
No, 219 Victor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 219 Victor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 219 Victor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Victor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Victor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
