Cameron Oaks

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $500 (1 bed/1 bath), $600 (2 bed/bath), $700 (3 bed/2 bath)
Move-in Fees: $100 holding deposit. This goes toward the move in cost
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. No Weight Limit.
Parking Details: One assigned covered carport per apartment.