All apartments in Cameron Park
Find more places like Cameron Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cameron Park, CA
/
Cameron Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Cameron Oaks

2640 Cambridge Rd · (530) 317-4429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cameron Park
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2640 Cambridge Rd, Cameron Park, CA 95682

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cameron Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
community garden
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Cameron Oaks is a scenic apartment community nestled in the foothills amongst ancient Oak and Redwood trees. Cameron Oaks offers all the comforts of home with the amenities of a resort. Each apartment features full-sized washer and dryer, ceiling fan, and a spacious balcony. The kitchen is equipped with an automatic ice maker and microwave oven, all the amenities of the modern day living. Cameron Oaks is surrounded by immaculately landscaped grounds and is situated in a wonderful neighborhood that includes shopping, dining, parks, and schools all within a short distance. Enjoy wireless Internet at pool and amenities. Recreational facilities offered by Cameron Oaks for the active individual include a steaming sauna and invigorating spa, and a state of the art fitness center available 24 hours a day. Call today to reserve your new home at Cameron Oaks Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $500 (1 bed/1 bath), $600 (2 bed/bath), $700 (3 bed/2 bath)
Move-in Fees: $100 holding deposit. This goes toward the move in cost
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. No Weight Limit.
Parking Details: One assigned covered carport per apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cameron Oaks have any available units?
Cameron Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cameron Park, CA.
What amenities does Cameron Oaks have?
Some of Cameron Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cameron Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Cameron Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cameron Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Cameron Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Cameron Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Cameron Oaks offers parking.
Does Cameron Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cameron Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cameron Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Cameron Oaks has a pool.
Does Cameron Oaks have accessible units?
No, Cameron Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Cameron Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cameron Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Cameron Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cameron Oaks has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Cameron Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra Oaks Apartments
2701 La Crescenta Dr
Cameron Park, CA 95682

Similar Pages

Cameron Park 1 BedroomsCameron Park Apartments with Balcony
Cameron Park Apartments with GymCameron Park Apartments with Parking
Cameron Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CA
West Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CAFoothill Farms, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CA
Florin, CAPlacerville, CAWoodland, CAParkway, CANevada City, CALincoln, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CALodi, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity