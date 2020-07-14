Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven Property Amenities carport 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse community garden e-payments guest parking online portal

Cameron Oaks is a scenic apartment community nestled in the foothills amongst ancient Oak and Redwood trees. Cameron Oaks offers all the comforts of home with the amenities of a resort. Each apartment features full-sized washer and dryer, ceiling fan, and a spacious balcony. The kitchen is equipped with an automatic ice maker and microwave oven, all the amenities of the modern day living. Cameron Oaks is surrounded by immaculately landscaped grounds and is situated in a wonderful neighborhood that includes shopping, dining, parks, and schools all within a short distance. Enjoy wireless Internet at pool and amenities. Recreational facilities offered by Cameron Oaks for the active individual include a steaming sauna and invigorating spa, and a state of the art fitness center available 24 hours a day. Call today to reserve your new home at Cameron Oaks Apartments.