Andorra Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access yoga cats allowed business center cc payments conference room courtyard dog grooming area game room hot tub internet cafe online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Andorra, a brand new apartment community in Camarillo, CA. Here, we celebrate a healthful balance: Relaxed but refined. Gracious and green. Responsibility paired with indulgence. All in an idyllic setting where cool breezes pair with warm sunshine, creating the perfect climate to retreat indoors or explore the coast before you.With an amenity package like ours, it’s hard to guess what you’ll love more: staying in or stepping out. After a long day, you may just find yourself in our central clubhouse—lounging by the big screen TV, testing out the expansive kitchen or soaking up nostalgia at the vintage arcade games. But then, there’s the two fitness centers; the indoor and outdoor yoga areas and our three resort-caliber pools. The good news? You don’t have to choose; it’s all yours, at Andorra.From stylish interiors to exquisite amenities; layouts for your lifestyle and a friendly staff to greet you, our California community is pure bliss. Tour our Camarillo Apartments today a