All apartments in Camarillo
Find more places like Andorra Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camarillo, CA
/
Andorra Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Andorra Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
341 Mike Loza Dr · (805) 413-4134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camarillo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 371303 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 270310 · Avail. now

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 291304 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 330208 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 300202 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 351201 · Avail. now

$2,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Andorra Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
business center
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
game room
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to Andorra, a brand new apartment community in Camarillo, CA. Here, we celebrate a healthful balance: Relaxed but refined. Gracious and green. Responsibility paired with indulgence. All in an idyllic setting where cool breezes pair with warm sunshine, creating the perfect climate to retreat indoors or explore the coast before you.With an amenity package like ours, it’s hard to guess what you’ll love more: staying in or stepping out. After a long day, you may just find yourself in our central clubhouse—lounging by the big screen TV, testing out the expansive kitchen or soaking up nostalgia at the vintage arcade games. But then, there’s the two fitness centers; the indoor and outdoor yoga areas and our three resort-caliber pools. The good news? You don’t have to choose; it’s all yours, at Andorra.From stylish interiors to exquisite amenities; layouts for your lifestyle and a friendly staff to greet you, our California community is pure bliss. Tour our Camarillo Apartments today a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-16 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Andorra Apartments have any available units?
Andorra Apartments has 27 units available starting at $2,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does Andorra Apartments have?
Some of Andorra Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Andorra Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Andorra Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Andorra Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Andorra Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Andorra Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Andorra Apartments offers parking.
Does Andorra Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Andorra Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Andorra Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Andorra Apartments has a pool.
Does Andorra Apartments have accessible units?
No, Andorra Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Andorra Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Andorra Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Andorra Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade
Camarillo, CA 93010
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina
Camarillo, CA 93012
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave
Camarillo, CA 93010
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd
Camarillo, CA 93012
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A
Camarillo, CA 93012
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms
Camarillo Apartments with GymCamarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Camarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWest Hollywood, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CA
Marina del Rey, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity