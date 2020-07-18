Rent Calculator
Home
/
Camarillo, CA
/
9216 Village 9
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM
1 of 49
9216 Village 9
9216 Village 9
·
Location
9216 Village 9, Camarillo, CA 93012
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9216 Village 9 have any available units?
9216 Village 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Camarillo, CA
.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Camarillo Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9216 Village 9 have?
Some of 9216 Village 9's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9216 Village 9 currently offering any rent specials?
9216 Village 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9216 Village 9 pet-friendly?
No, 9216 Village 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Camarillo
.
Does 9216 Village 9 offer parking?
Yes, 9216 Village 9 offers parking.
Does 9216 Village 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9216 Village 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9216 Village 9 have a pool?
Yes, 9216 Village 9 has a pool.
Does 9216 Village 9 have accessible units?
No, 9216 Village 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 9216 Village 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9216 Village 9 has units with dishwashers.
