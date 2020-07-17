All apartments in Camarillo
5316 FIELDCREST DRIVE
5316 FIELDCREST DRIVE

5316 Fieldcrest Drive · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5316 Fieldcrest Drive, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5316 FIELDCREST DRIVE · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bed/1 Bath ADU (Accesory Dwelling Unit) Extensively Renovated - Mission Oaks 1bed/1bath with private entry and all utilities paid. This brand new ADU( Accessory Dwelling Unit) is appointed with a new kitchen featuring ALL NEW custom cabinets, granite countertops, a stove/oven, dishwasher, and a refrigerator/freezer. The ADU also offers a completely renovated bedroom and bath. Other notable features are all new plumbing, new electrical, new central air conditioning/heating, new windows, new blinds, new doors, new interior/exterior paint, new flooring, and new stackable washer/dryer. Enjoy this beautiful conversion which offers all the amenities of a small home. One designated driveway parking spot/ street parking.

You will enjoy the easy access to Mission Oaks Park, Vons, restaurants, and top-rated schools.

PLEASE NOTE 1). No smoking 2). 1yr. lease 3). The security deposit is based on credit scores. 4). Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. 5). $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. 6). All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

