5316 FIELDCREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1 Bed/1 Bath ADU (Accesory Dwelling Unit) Extensively Renovated - Mission Oaks 1bed/1bath with private entry and all utilities paid. This brand new ADU( Accessory Dwelling Unit) is appointed with a new kitchen featuring ALL NEW custom cabinets, granite countertops, a stove/oven, dishwasher, and a refrigerator/freezer. The ADU also offers a completely renovated bedroom and bath. Other notable features are all new plumbing, new electrical, new central air conditioning/heating, new windows, new blinds, new doors, new interior/exterior paint, new flooring, and new stackable washer/dryer. Enjoy this beautiful conversion which offers all the amenities of a small home. One designated driveway parking spot/ street parking.



You will enjoy the easy access to Mission Oaks Park, Vons, restaurants, and top-rated schools.



PLEASE NOTE 1). No smoking 2). 1yr. lease 3). The security deposit is based on credit scores. 4). Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. 5). $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. 6). All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880447)