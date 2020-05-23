All apartments in Camarillo
Find more places like 5105 Caminito Posada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camarillo, CA
/
5105 Caminito Posada
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:24 PM

5105 Caminito Posada

5105 Caminito Posada · (805) 405-0978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camarillo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5105 Caminito Posada, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3113 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Mission Oaks home in the Creekside community. This home features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, office/playroom and 3,113 sq ft. Upgrades include hardwood and marble flooring, gourmet kitchen, kitchen island and granite counter tops. Other features included vaulted ceilings, open floor plan and plenty of room for entertaining. Downstairs bedroom with full bath, perfect for guests! Upstairs includes 3 more guest bedrooms bedrooms with 3 bathrooms, upstairs laundry, beautiful master suitewith en suite bathroom with walk in closet. To finish off this home there is an additional room perfect for an office or playroom! Beautiful outdoor patio with plenty of grass, 3-car car garage and soft water system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Caminito Posada have any available units?
5105 Caminito Posada has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 Caminito Posada have?
Some of 5105 Caminito Posada's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Caminito Posada currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Caminito Posada isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Caminito Posada pet-friendly?
No, 5105 Caminito Posada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 5105 Caminito Posada offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Caminito Posada does offer parking.
Does 5105 Caminito Posada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Caminito Posada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Caminito Posada have a pool?
No, 5105 Caminito Posada does not have a pool.
Does 5105 Caminito Posada have accessible units?
No, 5105 Caminito Posada does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Caminito Posada have units with dishwashers?
No, 5105 Caminito Posada does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5105 Caminito Posada?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave
Camarillo, CA 93010
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina
Camarillo, CA 93012
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd
Camarillo, CA 93012
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade
Camarillo, CA 93010
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A
Camarillo, CA 93012

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms
Camarillo Apartments with PoolCamarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Camarillo Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWest Hollywood, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CA
Marina del Rey, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity