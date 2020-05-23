5105 Caminito Posada

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Mission Oaks home in the Creekside community. This home features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, office/playroom and 3,113 sq ft. Upgrades include hardwood and marble flooring, gourmet kitchen, kitchen island and granite counter tops. Other features included vaulted ceilings, open floor plan and plenty of room for entertaining. Downstairs bedroom with full bath, perfect for guests! Upstairs includes 3 more guest bedrooms bedrooms with 3 bathrooms, upstairs laundry, beautiful master suitewith en suite bathroom with walk in closet. To finish off this home there is an additional room perfect for an office or playroom! Beautiful outdoor patio with plenty of grass, 3-car car garage and soft water system.