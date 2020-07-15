44125 Village 44

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom + large den, 2 bathroom La Jolla model in the active 55+ community of Leisure Village. This is the largest floor plan, and is upgraded from top to bottom. Upon entering you'll find the large den that includes a dry bar with granite counters. Sleek granite flooring has been installed throughout, dual-pane windows provide added energy efficiency, and newer heating and central air-conditioning will always keep you comfortable! The large kitchen boasts granite counters, built-in wine rack, stainless steel appliances, and room for a breakfast table. The kitchen opens to the formal dining room with bay window and the large family room with slider that leads to the rear patio. Granite counters have also been installed in both bathrooms and hallway niche. The large master bedroom suite boasts a huge walk-in closet, and a bath with dual sinks and a separate vanity area. The private backyard has a patio of tile pavers, artificial turf, a planter area, and a gate leading to a greenbelt. Don't miss this incredible home in a great community which includes a pool, spa, tennis, golf, and more! For more information, or to view this beautiful home, please call or text Darren Humphrey with Aviara Real Estate at (805) 660-9459.