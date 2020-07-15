All apartments in Camarillo
Camarillo, CA
44125 Village 44
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

44125 Village 44

44125 Village 44 · (805) 660-9459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44125 Village 44, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom + large den, 2 bathroom La Jolla model in the active 55+ community of Leisure Village. This is the largest floor plan, and is upgraded from top to bottom. Upon entering you'll find the large den that includes a dry bar with granite counters. Sleek granite flooring has been installed throughout, dual-pane windows provide added energy efficiency, and newer heating and central air-conditioning will always keep you comfortable! The large kitchen boasts granite counters, built-in wine rack, stainless steel appliances, and room for a breakfast table. The kitchen opens to the formal dining room with bay window and the large family room with slider that leads to the rear patio. Granite counters have also been installed in both bathrooms and hallway niche. The large master bedroom suite boasts a huge walk-in closet, and a bath with dual sinks and a separate vanity area. The private backyard has a patio of tile pavers, artificial turf, a planter area, and a gate leading to a greenbelt. Don't miss this incredible home in a great community which includes a pool, spa, tennis, golf, and more! For more information, or to view this beautiful home, please call or text Darren Humphrey with Aviara Real Estate at (805) 660-9459.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44125 Village 44 have any available units?
44125 Village 44 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 44125 Village 44 have?
Some of 44125 Village 44's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44125 Village 44 currently offering any rent specials?
44125 Village 44 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44125 Village 44 pet-friendly?
No, 44125 Village 44 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 44125 Village 44 offer parking?
Yes, 44125 Village 44 offers parking.
Does 44125 Village 44 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44125 Village 44 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44125 Village 44 have a pool?
Yes, 44125 Village 44 has a pool.
Does 44125 Village 44 have accessible units?
No, 44125 Village 44 does not have accessible units.
Does 44125 Village 44 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44125 Village 44 has units with dishwashers.
