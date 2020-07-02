All apartments in Camarillo
Find more places like 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camarillo, CA
/
4401 LEATHERWOOD CT.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

4401 LEATHERWOOD CT.

4401 Leatherwood Court · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camarillo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4401 Leatherwood Court, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. · Avail. Aug 21

$2,999

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. Available 08/21/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home In Camarillo - Highly desirable 2-story home situated on a nice sized corner lot in the beautiful Woodside Community. This home features a spacious floor plan. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Enjoy the private master suite and the oversized shower in the bathroom. Spacious private fenced yard includes two citrus trees ( lemon and lime). Gardener service included.

You will love the close proximity to CSUCI, outlet shopping & easy freeway access.

IMPORTANT APPLICATION QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($35 non-refundable application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have a credit score above 640 (the security deposit is based on credit scores).
-Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- 1yr lease
-Pets at owners' discretion with a minimum of $500 deposit per pet ( limit 2 pets)
*Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date.
Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

(RLNE5185333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. have any available units?
4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. have?
Some of 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. currently offering any rent specials?
4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. is pet friendly.
Does 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. offer parking?
Yes, 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. offers parking.
Does 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. have a pool?
No, 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. does not have a pool.
Does 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. have accessible units?
No, 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4401 LEATHERWOOD CT.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave
Camarillo, CA 93010
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade
Camarillo, CA 93010
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A
Camarillo, CA 93012
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina
Camarillo, CA 93012
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd
Camarillo, CA 93012
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms
Camarillo Apartments with GymsCamarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Camarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CAInglewood, CAMarina del Rey, CA
Hawthorne, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALawndale, CAGoleta, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity