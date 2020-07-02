Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. Available 08/21/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home In Camarillo - Highly desirable 2-story home situated on a nice sized corner lot in the beautiful Woodside Community. This home features a spacious floor plan. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Enjoy the private master suite and the oversized shower in the bathroom. Spacious private fenced yard includes two citrus trees ( lemon and lime). Gardener service included.



You will love the close proximity to CSUCI, outlet shopping & easy freeway access.



IMPORTANT APPLICATION QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($35 non-refundable application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have a credit score above 640 (the security deposit is based on credit scores).

-Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- 1yr lease

-Pets at owners' discretion with a minimum of $500 deposit per pet ( limit 2 pets)

*Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date.

Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



