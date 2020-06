Amenities

garage gym pool air conditioning clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Village at the Park never disappoints. Resort style living at its best! This open & airy short term rental is available through mid September. The Village at the Park community has many amenities including a clubhouse, gym & beautiful pool & spa. This unit has a large master suite, air conditioning & includes all appliances, including in unit laundry. One car garage with automatic garage door opener helps make this the perfect short term rental