Camarillo, CA
1551 FLYNN RD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1551 FLYNN RD

1551 Flynn Road · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
Location

1551 Flynn Road, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1551 FLYNN RD · Avail. Aug 7

$2,595

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1324 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1551 FLYNN RD Available 08/07/20 ExquisiteTri-Level Lovely 3BR Townhome at Tesoro Walk in Mission Oaks - Move right into this updated exquisite Tesoro Walk Tri-Level Townhome. This former model is complete with upgrades galore! Recent renovations include newer wood flooring. Open and spacious floor plan features custom colors, updated kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops. Appliances include a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave.

Near distinguished schools La Mariposa Elementary, Las Colinas Middle School, and Rancho Campana High School. Pitts Ranch Park, Calleguas Creek walking and biking trail!

HOA amenities include a Community pool, spa, clubhouse, and exercise room.

IMPORTANT APPLICATION QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($35 non-refundable application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have a credit score above 640 (the security deposit is based on credit scores).
-Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- 1yr lease
- Pet at owners' discretion with a $500 minimum pet deposit.
*Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date.
Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

(RLNE4601809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 FLYNN RD have any available units?
1551 FLYNN RD has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 FLYNN RD have?
Some of 1551 FLYNN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 FLYNN RD currently offering any rent specials?
1551 FLYNN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 FLYNN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 FLYNN RD is pet friendly.
Does 1551 FLYNN RD offer parking?
Yes, 1551 FLYNN RD offers parking.
Does 1551 FLYNN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1551 FLYNN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 FLYNN RD have a pool?
Yes, 1551 FLYNN RD has a pool.
Does 1551 FLYNN RD have accessible units?
No, 1551 FLYNN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 FLYNN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 FLYNN RD has units with dishwashers.
