Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

1551 FLYNN RD Available 08/07/20 ExquisiteTri-Level Lovely 3BR Townhome at Tesoro Walk in Mission Oaks - Move right into this updated exquisite Tesoro Walk Tri-Level Townhome. This former model is complete with upgrades galore! Recent renovations include newer wood flooring. Open and spacious floor plan features custom colors, updated kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops. Appliances include a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave.



Near distinguished schools La Mariposa Elementary, Las Colinas Middle School, and Rancho Campana High School. Pitts Ranch Park, Calleguas Creek walking and biking trail!



HOA amenities include a Community pool, spa, clubhouse, and exercise room.



IMPORTANT APPLICATION QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($35 non-refundable application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have a credit score above 640 (the security deposit is based on credit scores).

-Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- 1yr lease

- Pet at owners' discretion with a $500 minimum pet deposit.

*Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date.

Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



(RLNE4601809)