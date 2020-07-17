15121 Village 15

Amenities

A beautiful Del Mar model for lease in Leisure Village - This is a Del Mar model in Camarillo's Premier Senior Community of Leisure Village 55+. This is an updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom home. The kitchen has newer cabinets, counter tops, appliances and is light and bright. The kitchen has an eat-in area. The home has been updated with new paint and flooring, and newer dual pane windows. Like all Leisure Village homes this is one story and has central air. The home has a one car garage with full size laundry hook ups; there is room for another car in the driveway or on the street. With a quick walk to the community pool, gym and golf course this one won't last long, so call us to set an appointment to see it.



No smoking

Pets will be considered

Tenant must agree to carry renter's insurance

All tenants must be 55+

HOA requires minimum of one year lease. No month to month contracts



