All apartments in Camarillo
Find more places like 15121 Village 15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camarillo, CA
/
15121 Village 15
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

15121 Village 15

15121 Village 15 · (805) 987-5755 ext. 22
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camarillo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15121 Village 15, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15121 Village 15 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
A beautiful Del Mar model for lease in Leisure Village - This is a Del Mar model in Camarillo's Premier Senior Community of Leisure Village 55+. This is an updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom home. The kitchen has newer cabinets, counter tops, appliances and is light and bright. The kitchen has an eat-in area. The home has been updated with new paint and flooring, and newer dual pane windows. Like all Leisure Village homes this is one story and has central air. The home has a one car garage with full size laundry hook ups; there is room for another car in the driveway or on the street. With a quick walk to the community pool, gym and golf course this one won't last long, so call us to set an appointment to see it.

No smoking
Pets will be considered
Tenant must agree to carry renter's insurance
All tenants must be 55+
HOA requires minimum of one year lease. No month to month contracts

(RLNE5896798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15121 Village 15 have any available units?
15121 Village 15 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 15121 Village 15 have?
Some of 15121 Village 15's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15121 Village 15 currently offering any rent specials?
15121 Village 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15121 Village 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15121 Village 15 is pet friendly.
Does 15121 Village 15 offer parking?
Yes, 15121 Village 15 offers parking.
Does 15121 Village 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15121 Village 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15121 Village 15 have a pool?
Yes, 15121 Village 15 has a pool.
Does 15121 Village 15 have accessible units?
No, 15121 Village 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 15121 Village 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15121 Village 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 15121 Village 15?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd
Camarillo, CA 93012
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave
Camarillo, CA 93010
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade
Camarillo, CA 93010
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina
Camarillo, CA 93012
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A
Camarillo, CA 93012

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms
Camarillo Apartments with GymsCamarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Camarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CAInglewood, CAMarina del Rey, CA
Hawthorne, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALawndale, CAGoleta, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity