All apartments in Camarillo
Find more places like
1127 Corte Riviera.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camarillo, CA
/
1127 Corte Riviera
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:40 AM

1127 Corte Riviera

1127 Corte Riviera · (805) 377-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camarillo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1127 Corte Riviera, Camarillo, CA 93010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Spanish Hills living - 3+2.5 luxury golf villa located in Spanish Hills. This villa has been totally remodeled. The attention to detail is unsurpassed - and should be appreciated by the most discriminating residents. Very private location with lots of guest parking. The kitchen has top of the line appliances and is open to the living space. There is a gas fireplace in the living room and custom sun lights allow daylight to stream throughout the day; the backyard, has only 1 neighbor - and is designed for outside living and entertaining with a fountain and privacy drapes; The master bathroom has a soaking tub and large walk in closet. Convenient to golf, shopping and the 101 and 118 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1127 Corte Riviera have any available units?
1127 Corte Riviera has a unit available for $3,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 Corte Riviera have?
Some of 1127 Corte Riviera's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Corte Riviera currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Corte Riviera isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Corte Riviera pet-friendly?
No, 1127 Corte Riviera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 1127 Corte Riviera offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Corte Riviera does offer parking.
Does 1127 Corte Riviera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 Corte Riviera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Corte Riviera have a pool?
Yes, 1127 Corte Riviera has a pool.
Does 1127 Corte Riviera have accessible units?
No, 1127 Corte Riviera does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Corte Riviera have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 Corte Riviera does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade
Camarillo, CA 93010
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina
Camarillo, CA 93012
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave
Camarillo, CA 93010
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A
Camarillo, CA 93012
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd
Camarillo, CA 93012
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 BedroomsCamarillo Apartments with PoolCamarillo Dog Friendly ApartmentsCamarillo Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWest Hollywood, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the ArtsCollege of the CanyonsLos Angeles Harbor College