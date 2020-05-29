1127 Corte Riviera.

Amenities

parking recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Spanish Hills living - 3+2.5 luxury golf villa located in Spanish Hills. This villa has been totally remodeled. The attention to detail is unsurpassed - and should be appreciated by the most discriminating residents. Very private location with lots of guest parking. The kitchen has top of the line appliances and is open to the living space. There is a gas fireplace in the living room and custom sun lights allow daylight to stream throughout the day; the backyard, has only 1 neighbor - and is designed for outside living and entertaining with a fountain and privacy drapes; The master bathroom has a soaking tub and large walk in closet. Convenient to golf, shopping and the 101 and 118 freeways.