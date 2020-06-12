11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Calistoga, CA

/
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1909 West Myrtle Street
1909 West Myrtle Street, Calistoga, CA
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Available July 1st.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Myrtle Street
1001 West Myrtle Street, Calistoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1178 sqft
Adorable partially furnished home in the heart of Calistoga! Walking distance to downtown restaurants, shops, park, and library.
Results within 5 miles of Calistoga
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
286 Crystal Springs Road
286 Crystal Springs Road, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
5000 sqft
This beautifully appointed rustic modern residence is a private and tranquil Napa Valley getaway with spectacular panoramic 180 degree views of the valley floor below and magnificent Mayacamas Mountains in the distance.
Results within 10 miles of Calistoga
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
16 Units Available
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1271 sqft
Residents who love convenience find this community's proximity to Lakeside Shopping Center refreshing. The property has a resort-style pool, fitness center and spa. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, expansive patios or balconies and washer/dryer combinations.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5408 Yerba Buena
5408 Yerba Buena Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1605 sqft
Single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Rincon Valley Home with Pool - Located in the Rincon Valley just minutes to schools and shopping. This single level 1600+ square foot home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
925 Quieto Calle
925 Quieto Calle, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1477 sqft
925 Quieto Calle Available 06/18/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom Home in Rincon Valley - Welcome home to a 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home in the desirable Santa Rosa neighborhood of Rincon Valley.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1333 Saint Francis Rd
1333 Saint Francis Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1498 sqft
Great 3br/2ba Rincon Valley Home ~ $3150 - Recently updated single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located in Rincon Valley. Stainless steel appliances, newer granite counters and cabinets. Refrigerator in photos is not included. W/D hookups only.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1691 Sulphur Springs Rd.
1691 Sulphur Springs Ave, St. Helena, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1691 Sulphur Spring Rd. St Helena Ca 94574 - Beautifully refinished Ranch style home among the vines. Stunning view on the desirable west side of St Helena, you will find this spectacular vintage four bedroom & two bath home.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5235 Hoyal Drive
5235 Hoyal Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
Beautiful Newer Construction ~ Walk to Maria Carillo ~ Gorgeous House ~ Rincon Valley - Live in this almost brand new home in lovely Rincon Valley!! Enjoy the amazing views from one of the two decks!! Large windows in the family room provides lots
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1028 Elysse
1028 Elysse Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
1028 Elysse Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Rincon Valley Home ~ Built in 2014 ~ Air Conditioning - Gorgeous home in Rincon Valley!! Only a few years old. Tri-level 3 bedroom 3 bath + office house with a two car garage. Don't miss out on this one.
1 of 26
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
509 Oak Lake Avenue
509 Oak Lake Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
Large 4 bedroom Home in Rincon Valley with Tanglewood Park access - This 4 bedroom home is located in the heart of Rincon Valley. Through the double front door to your left you will find the living and the dining room.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Skyhawk Commmunity
1 Unit Available
5802 Owls Nest Dr
5802 Owls Nest Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
Large Skyhawk Executive Family Home Available - Property Id: 253747 Skyhawk home for rent.
