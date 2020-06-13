Apartment List
27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Calimesa, CA

Finding an apartment in Calimesa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Cal
1 Unit Available
35420 Hogan Dr
35420 Hogan Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2436 sqft
35420 Hogan Dr Available 07/10/20 35420 Hogan Dr - FAIRWAY CANYON - Beautiful 2400 sq ft, 4 bed/ 3 bath, home in the luxurious Fairway Canyon homeowners association! This home boasts a variety of highly desirable amenities including tile floors,
Results within 5 miles of Calimesa
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mentone
9 Units Available
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
11823 Peach Tree Cir.
11823 Peach Tree Circle, Yucaipa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1618 sqft
11823 Peach Tree Cir.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
905 E. Palm Avenue
905 E Palm Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Redlands - This property is located close to Redlands university, the property itself has brand new carpet, fresh coats of paint interior, A/C and beautiful rose bushes surrounding the house.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
35555 Mountain View Street
35555 Mountain View Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1479 sqft
MUST SEE! Very Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, featuring new paint, new flooring, new window coverings and more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1329 Campus Avenue
1329 Campus Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
BACK & READY TO RENT! Classic Mid-century modern home for lease in Redlands! This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room anchored by a vibrant fire place, kitchen is remodeled with stainless appliances and a breakfast nook

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
12280 5th Street
12280 5th Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH HUGE YARD!!!! Includes fireplace, stove, washer & dryer hookups. Also includes a formal living room, separate dining room, front and fenced back yard.

1 of 5

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
547 Cedar View Dr
547 Cedar View Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
547 Cedar View Dr - 547 Cedar View Dr. Newer 1484 sq ft Home with 2 Car Garage, Oak Cabinets, tile Entry with Carpet in Living room and Bedrooms, Fenced back yard with patio. Stove and Dishwasher. Small Pet on Approval. Gas Heatilator fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Calimesa
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northwest Redlands
22 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West Redlands
9 Units Available
Pinewood Apts
1000 Pine Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
938 sqft
Offering single-story cottages as well as one- and two-bedroom homes, these units provide fully-equipped kitchens, gas ranges, spacious closets, private patios and balconies, and more - all situated in a verdant green setting.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,536
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CA Luxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartment Homes
25106 Fir Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
900 sqft
Luxuriate in recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and sophisticated kitchens. There are plenty of parking options for both residents and guests. Located within walking distance of Sunnymead Park and Cardenas Market.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Redlands
13 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Sorelle
12159 Calle Sombra, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
931 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Custom touches like accent walls make this place feel like home. Easy access to the freeway and Los Angeles/Orange County.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26330 Camino Largo, Moreno Valley, CA 92555
26330 Camino Largo, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2570 sqft
26330 Camino Largo, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Available 07/01/20 Cute moreno valley home - One bedroom and bath downstairs Pet friendly Beautiful 2 story Home - Property Id: 125536 Beautiful 2 story home in the most desirable area in Moreno Valley.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26200 Redlands Blvd #119 - 26200 Redlands Blvd #119
26200 Redlands Boulevard, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
994 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Loma Linda - This two bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from LLUMC and VA. Both bedrooms include walk in closets, wood floor, Property includes refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5406 Ellen Way
5406 Ellen Way, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
831 sqft
5406 Ellen Way Peacock Valley 55+ - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fWoTyY9Dunk&ts=.5 Updated 2 bed 1 bath unit in Peacock Valley. Central heat and air. Single car garage with opener.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11409 Lombardy Lane
11409 Lombardy Lane, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1920 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Unique four bedroom home in a peaceful neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Calimesa, CA

Finding an apartment in Calimesa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

