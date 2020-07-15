35105 Mesa Grande Dr - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=w5crof1yNRV&ts=.5 996 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath condo in Calimesa. Downstairs unit with central HVAC and covered patio with extra storage. All electric unit. Stack-able washer dryer/dryer hook ups. Includes trash and gardener. NO PETS. Available 6/15/20.
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
