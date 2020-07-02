All apartments in California City
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:02 AM

9018 Xavier Ave.

9018 Xavier Avenue · (760) 338-8237
Location

9018 Xavier Avenue, California City, CA 93505

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

Nice 2/1 includes tile floors throughout the home except for bedrooms, oversized fenced backyard, and centrally located. Please call (760) 338-8237 for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9018 Xavier Ave. have any available units?
9018 Xavier Ave. has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9018 Xavier Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9018 Xavier Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9018 Xavier Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 9018 Xavier Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in California City.
Does 9018 Xavier Ave. offer parking?
No, 9018 Xavier Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 9018 Xavier Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9018 Xavier Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9018 Xavier Ave. have a pool?
No, 9018 Xavier Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9018 Xavier Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9018 Xavier Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9018 Xavier Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9018 Xavier Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9018 Xavier Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9018 Xavier Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

