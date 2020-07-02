Sign Up
Home
/
California City, CA
/
9018 Xavier Ave.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:02 AM
Find Out More
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9018 Xavier Ave.
9018 Xavier Avenue
·
(760) 338-8237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
9018 Xavier Avenue, California City, CA 93505
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 3
$950
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 2/1 includes tile floors throughout the home except for bedrooms, oversized fenced backyard, and centrally located. Please call (760) 338-8237 for more information
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 9018 Xavier Ave. have any available units?
9018 Xavier Ave. has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 9018 Xavier Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9018 Xavier Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9018 Xavier Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 9018 Xavier Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in California City
.
Does 9018 Xavier Ave. offer parking?
No, 9018 Xavier Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 9018 Xavier Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9018 Xavier Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9018 Xavier Ave. have a pool?
No, 9018 Xavier Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9018 Xavier Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9018 Xavier Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9018 Xavier Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9018 Xavier Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9018 Xavier Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9018 Xavier Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
