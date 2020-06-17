All apartments in California City
Find more places like 7711 Catalpa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
California City, CA
/
7711 Catalpa Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

7711 Catalpa Avenue

7711 Catalpa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7711 Catalpa Avenue, California City, CA 93505

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 Catalpa Avenue have any available units?
7711 Catalpa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in California City, CA.
Is 7711 Catalpa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7711 Catalpa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 Catalpa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7711 Catalpa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in California City.
Does 7711 Catalpa Avenue offer parking?
No, 7711 Catalpa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7711 Catalpa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 Catalpa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 Catalpa Avenue have a pool?
No, 7711 Catalpa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7711 Catalpa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7711 Catalpa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 Catalpa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7711 Catalpa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7711 Catalpa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7711 Catalpa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CABakersfield, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Victorville, CAAdelanto, CABarstow, CAGolden Hills, CACastaic, CA
Silver Lakes, CAApple Valley, CAHesperia, CARidgecrest, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the CanyonsLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College