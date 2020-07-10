Rent Calculator
Calabasas, CA
5514 Las Virgines Road
5514 Las Virgines Road
5514 Las Virgenes Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5514 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA 91302
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely townhouse,3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1344 sq, located in the best school district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5514 Las Virgines Road have any available units?
5514 Las Virgines Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Calabasas, CA
.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Calabasas Rent Report
.
Is 5514 Las Virgines Road currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Las Virgines Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Las Virgines Road pet-friendly?
No, 5514 Las Virgines Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Calabasas
.
Does 5514 Las Virgines Road offer parking?
No, 5514 Las Virgines Road does not offer parking.
Does 5514 Las Virgines Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 Las Virgines Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Las Virgines Road have a pool?
No, 5514 Las Virgines Road does not have a pool.
Does 5514 Las Virgines Road have accessible units?
No, 5514 Las Virgines Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 Las Virgines Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 Las Virgines Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5514 Las Virgines Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5514 Las Virgines Road does not have units with air conditioning.
