All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 5514 Las Virgines Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
5514 Las Virgines Road
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

5514 Las Virgines Road

5514 Las Virgenes Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5514 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely townhouse,3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1344 sq, located in the best school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 Las Virgines Road have any available units?
5514 Las Virgines Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
Is 5514 Las Virgines Road currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Las Virgines Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Las Virgines Road pet-friendly?
No, 5514 Las Virgines Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 5514 Las Virgines Road offer parking?
No, 5514 Las Virgines Road does not offer parking.
Does 5514 Las Virgines Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 Las Virgines Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Las Virgines Road have a pool?
No, 5514 Las Virgines Road does not have a pool.
Does 5514 Las Virgines Road have accessible units?
No, 5514 Las Virgines Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 Las Virgines Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 Las Virgines Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5514 Las Virgines Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5514 Las Virgines Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCalabasas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Calabasas Apartments with GymsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
Calabasas Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CA
Oak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts