All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 4329 PARK ARROYO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Calabasas, CA
4329 PARK ARROYO
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 1
4329 PARK ARROYO
4329 Park Arroyo
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
4329 Park Arroyo, Calabasas, CA 91302
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Centrally located. Walking distance to the Commons and Calabasas Swim and Tennis.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4329 PARK ARROYO have any available units?
4329 PARK ARROYO doesn't have any available units at this time.
Calabasas, CA
.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Calabasas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4329 PARK ARROYO have?
Some of 4329 PARK ARROYO's amenities include garage, pool, and tennis court.
Amenities section
.
Is 4329 PARK ARROYO currently offering any rent specials?
4329 PARK ARROYO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 PARK ARROYO pet-friendly?
No, 4329 PARK ARROYO is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Calabasas
.
Does 4329 PARK ARROYO offer parking?
Yes, 4329 PARK ARROYO offers parking.
Does 4329 PARK ARROYO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 PARK ARROYO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 PARK ARROYO have a pool?
Yes, 4329 PARK ARROYO has a pool.
Does 4329 PARK ARROYO have accessible units?
No, 4329 PARK ARROYO does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 PARK ARROYO have units with dishwashers?
No, 4329 PARK ARROYO does not have units with dishwashers.
