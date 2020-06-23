4119 Prado De La Puma

Amenities

Located in "THE OAKS OF CALABASAS". This beautiful "fully furnished" property is an amazing home with stone floors, open floor plan and has all the upgrades that money can buy. Has Crown Moldings, Designer Painting, Viking Kitchen w/Granite and ideal for major entertaining. This Dramatic Home features the Master Bedroom Suite on the First floor. An incredible entertainers backyard features outdoor living area, BBQ / outdoor kitchen, luscious pool and spa. Top Las Virgenes Schools, walk to "The Commons" & drive to Malibu in 15 min. Short Term leases considered....submit.