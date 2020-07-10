Rent Calculator
All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 4014 Batris Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
4014 Batris Court
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4014 Batris Court
4014 Batris Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Location
4014 Batris Court, Calabasas, CA 91302
Country Estates
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4014 Batris Court have any available units?
4014 Batris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Calabasas, CA
.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Calabasas Rent Report
.
Is 4014 Batris Court currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Batris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Batris Court pet-friendly?
No, 4014 Batris Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Calabasas
.
Does 4014 Batris Court offer parking?
No, 4014 Batris Court does not offer parking.
Does 4014 Batris Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Batris Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Batris Court have a pool?
Yes, 4014 Batris Court has a pool.
Does 4014 Batris Court have accessible units?
No, 4014 Batris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Batris Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 Batris Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 Batris Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4014 Batris Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
