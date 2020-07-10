All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:14 AM

4014 Batris Court

4014 Batris Court · No Longer Available
Location

4014 Batris Court, Calabasas, CA 91302
Country Estates

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Batris Court have any available units?
4014 Batris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
Is 4014 Batris Court currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Batris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Batris Court pet-friendly?
No, 4014 Batris Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4014 Batris Court offer parking?
No, 4014 Batris Court does not offer parking.
Does 4014 Batris Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Batris Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Batris Court have a pool?
Yes, 4014 Batris Court has a pool.
Does 4014 Batris Court have accessible units?
No, 4014 Batris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Batris Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 Batris Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 Batris Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4014 Batris Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

