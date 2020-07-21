3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Highly sought after modern and trendy 1STY in The Oaks of Calabasas on tree-lined culdesac. Monterey exterior with custom made scrolled iron entry gates. Twin olive trees flank the drive. Dark hardwood floors flow thru-out most of the interior. Tall ceilings, walls of windows and doors, light-infused and 2 FP's. Muted neutral painted tones on walls thru-out. White Carrara marble counters in open concept floor plan, chef's kitchen with white subway tile backsplashes and white raised paneled wrap around cab's. Top of the line stainless appl's, wine refrigerator and large center isle to eat at and gather around. Built in organizing desk and separate breakfast room all adjacent to oversized FR w/media niche, double tier windows and raised hearth FP. LUXE master suite set on its own with tall ceilings, double tier windows and spa-like master bath retreat w/oval soaking tub, dual sink vanities with stone countertops. Indoor laundry room suite w/sink & extra storage cabs.