All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS

3970 Prado de las Frutas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3970 Prado de las Frutas, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Highly sought after modern and trendy 1STY in The Oaks of Calabasas on tree-lined culdesac. Monterey exterior with custom made scrolled iron entry gates. Twin olive trees flank the drive. Dark hardwood floors flow thru-out most of the interior. Tall ceilings, walls of windows and doors, light-infused and 2 FP's. Muted neutral painted tones on walls thru-out. White Carrara marble counters in open concept floor plan, chef's kitchen with white subway tile backsplashes and white raised paneled wrap around cab's. Top of the line stainless appl's, wine refrigerator and large center isle to eat at and gather around. Built in organizing desk and separate breakfast room all adjacent to oversized FR w/media niche, double tier windows and raised hearth FP. LUXE master suite set on its own with tall ceilings, double tier windows and spa-like master bath retreat w/oval soaking tub, dual sink vanities with stone countertops. Indoor laundry room suite w/sink & extra storage cabs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS have any available units?
3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS have?
Some of 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS currently offering any rent specials?
3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS pet-friendly?
No, 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS offer parking?
Yes, 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS offers parking.
Does 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS have a pool?
Yes, 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS has a pool.
Does 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS have accessible units?
No, 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS does not have accessible units.
Does 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3970 PRADO DE LAS FRUTAS has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCalabasas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Calabasas Apartments with GymsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
Calabasas Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CA
Oak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts