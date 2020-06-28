All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 3428 Malaga Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
3428 Malaga Court
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:20 PM

3428 Malaga Court

3428 Málaga Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3428 Málaga Court, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Park Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 STORY HOME WITH SPECTACUALR VIEWS DAY & NIGHT. DOWNSTAOIR HAS ONE BEDROOM WITH BATHJ PLUS WOODEN OFFICE. NEW FLOORS, PAINT,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 Malaga Court have any available units?
3428 Malaga Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3428 Malaga Court have?
Some of 3428 Malaga Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3428 Malaga Court currently offering any rent specials?
3428 Malaga Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 Malaga Court pet-friendly?
No, 3428 Malaga Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3428 Malaga Court offer parking?
No, 3428 Malaga Court does not offer parking.
Does 3428 Malaga Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 Malaga Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 Malaga Court have a pool?
Yes, 3428 Malaga Court has a pool.
Does 3428 Malaga Court have accessible units?
No, 3428 Malaga Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 Malaga Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3428 Malaga Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts