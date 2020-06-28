Rent Calculator
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
3428 Malaga Court
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:20 PM
1 of 23
3428 Malaga Court
3428 Málaga Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3428 Málaga Court, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Park Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 STORY HOME WITH SPECTACUALR VIEWS DAY & NIGHT. DOWNSTAOIR HAS ONE BEDROOM WITH BATHJ PLUS WOODEN OFFICE. NEW FLOORS, PAINT,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3428 Malaga Court have any available units?
3428 Malaga Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
Calabasas, CA
.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
Calabasas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3428 Malaga Court have?
Some of 3428 Malaga Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 3428 Malaga Court currently offering any rent specials?
3428 Malaga Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 Malaga Court pet-friendly?
No, 3428 Malaga Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
pet friendly listings in Calabasas
.
Does 3428 Malaga Court offer parking?
No, 3428 Malaga Court does not offer parking.
Does 3428 Malaga Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 Malaga Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 Malaga Court have a pool?
Yes, 3428 Malaga Court has a pool.
Does 3428 Malaga Court have accessible units?
No, 3428 Malaga Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 Malaga Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3428 Malaga Court has units with dishwashers.
