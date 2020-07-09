All apartments in Calabasas
25202 Prado Del Misterio

25202 Prado del Misterio · No Longer Available
Location

25202 Prado del Misterio, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Spectacular Mediterranean inspired 10,750 SF (under roof) Entertainers Home on 1+ acre property located behind 2 gates in the prestigious Oaks Estates of Calabasas. This amazing 7 bedroom, 8 1/2 bath Compound is set behind two guard gates with unparalleled exclusivity and security. This home includes a Main House and Guesthouse, Gym and spectacular outdoor entertainment areas. Outdoor features include a sparking Pool, covered Sports Bar with 5 TVs, refrigerator and fireplace, outdoor kitchen/barbecue, plus aTennis/Sport Court. Indoors one enjoys your own private Home Theater, Library, Kids playroom, wine cellar and Billiard room. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath guesthouse has its own separate kitchen and washer and dryer and is ideal for separate living. Solar system saves occupant upwards of $2000/month in electrical costs! Don't miss out on this amazing estate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25202 Prado Del Misterio have any available units?
25202 Prado Del Misterio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25202 Prado Del Misterio have?
Some of 25202 Prado Del Misterio's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25202 Prado Del Misterio currently offering any rent specials?
25202 Prado Del Misterio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25202 Prado Del Misterio pet-friendly?
No, 25202 Prado Del Misterio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25202 Prado Del Misterio offer parking?
Yes, 25202 Prado Del Misterio offers parking.
Does 25202 Prado Del Misterio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25202 Prado Del Misterio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25202 Prado Del Misterio have a pool?
Yes, 25202 Prado Del Misterio has a pool.
Does 25202 Prado Del Misterio have accessible units?
No, 25202 Prado Del Misterio does not have accessible units.
Does 25202 Prado Del Misterio have units with dishwashers?
No, 25202 Prado Del Misterio does not have units with dishwashers.

