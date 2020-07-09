25202 Prado Del Misterio

Amenities

Spectacular Mediterranean inspired 10,750 SF (under roof) Entertainers Home on 1+ acre property located behind 2 gates in the prestigious Oaks Estates of Calabasas. This amazing 7 bedroom, 8 1/2 bath Compound is set behind two guard gates with unparalleled exclusivity and security. This home includes a Main House and Guesthouse, Gym and spectacular outdoor entertainment areas. Outdoor features include a sparking Pool, covered Sports Bar with 5 TVs, refrigerator and fireplace, outdoor kitchen/barbecue, plus aTennis/Sport Court. Indoors one enjoys your own private Home Theater, Library, Kids playroom, wine cellar and Billiard room. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath guesthouse has its own separate kitchen and washer and dryer and is ideal for separate living. Solar system saves occupant upwards of $2000/month in electrical costs! Don't miss out on this amazing estate!