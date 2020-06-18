All apartments in Calabasas
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23615 Clover Trail, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
key fob access
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Recently renovated single family 1 story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths. The garage has been converted into a separate living space that includes 1 bathroom, refrigerator, oven and window AC. There is space for parking in front of the property (garage) due to the long driveway. The property has a beautiful balcony and nature around it providing a peaceful and relaxing environment.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trojancapinv.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TROJAN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trojan Capital Investments with regard to this property.

Don't miss out on this beautiful home, contact today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23615 Clover Trail have any available units?
23615 Clover Trail has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23615 Clover Trail have?
Some of 23615 Clover Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23615 Clover Trail currently offering any rent specials?
23615 Clover Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23615 Clover Trail pet-friendly?
No, 23615 Clover Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23615 Clover Trail offer parking?
Yes, 23615 Clover Trail does offer parking.
Does 23615 Clover Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23615 Clover Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23615 Clover Trail have a pool?
No, 23615 Clover Trail does not have a pool.
Does 23615 Clover Trail have accessible units?
No, 23615 Clover Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 23615 Clover Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 23615 Clover Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
