Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

23401 Park Sorrento

23401 Park Sorrento · No Longer Available
Location

23401 Park Sorrento, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Location, Location, Location! TRANQUIL, BRIGHT & AIRY upper corner end unit with no unit above or below, and amazing views of the surrounding hills. The unit offers a gleaming open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, natural light, and recessed lighting. The spacious living room includes a large picture window and sliding glass door which opens to a large balcony. The highly upgraded kitchen offers huge L shaped granite counters tops with plenty of seating space, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. The dramatic master bedroom with sitting area has vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet, and its own private balcony overlooking the common area pool and spa. The 2nd bedroom includes plenty of space, wardrobe mirror and balcony. This beautiful stunning single-Level condo is centrally located in the heart of Old Town Calabasas and within the prestigious Las Virgenes school district. Across the street from Calabasas Lake, Tennis and Swim Club. Walking distance to "The Commons" shopping, restaurant, great local stores, theaters and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23401 Park Sorrento have any available units?
23401 Park Sorrento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23401 Park Sorrento have?
Some of 23401 Park Sorrento's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23401 Park Sorrento currently offering any rent specials?
23401 Park Sorrento isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23401 Park Sorrento pet-friendly?
No, 23401 Park Sorrento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23401 Park Sorrento offer parking?
No, 23401 Park Sorrento does not offer parking.
Does 23401 Park Sorrento have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23401 Park Sorrento offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23401 Park Sorrento have a pool?
Yes, 23401 Park Sorrento has a pool.
Does 23401 Park Sorrento have accessible units?
No, 23401 Park Sorrento does not have accessible units.
Does 23401 Park Sorrento have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23401 Park Sorrento has units with dishwashers.
