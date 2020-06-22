23401 Park Sorrento

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub media room tennis court

Location, Location, Location! TRANQUIL, BRIGHT & AIRY upper corner end unit with no unit above or below, and amazing views of the surrounding hills. The unit offers a gleaming open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, natural light, and recessed lighting. The spacious living room includes a large picture window and sliding glass door which opens to a large balcony. The highly upgraded kitchen offers huge L shaped granite counters tops with plenty of seating space, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. The dramatic master bedroom with sitting area has vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet, and its own private balcony overlooking the common area pool and spa. The 2nd bedroom includes plenty of space, wardrobe mirror and balcony. This beautiful stunning single-Level condo is centrally located in the heart of Old Town Calabasas and within the prestigious Las Virgenes school district. Across the street from Calabasas Lake, Tennis and Swim Club. Walking distance to "The Commons" shopping, restaurant, great local stores, theaters and much more.