Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

23333 Park Soldi

23333 Park Soldi · No Longer Available
Location

23333 Park Soldi, Calabasas, CA 91302
Bellagio

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Stunning Mediterranean Estate in sought after Guard Gated Bellagio in the heart of Calabasas. It sits on a private corner lot on a
culdesac with lush landscaping and stunning architecture. Beautiful travertine stone floors and dramatic staircase accentuate
this home. the home features neutral decor with an updated center island kitchen that opens to the family room with built-ins!
One bedroom down with a private bath and a powder room for guests. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a dedicated home office that
could be a 5th bedroom if needed and an additional bathroom. Sumptuous master suite with sitting area, fireplace and private
bathroom, and double walk-in closet. Views from the master suite. Walking distance to Calabasas Lake

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

