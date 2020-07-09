23333 Park Soldi

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning Mediterranean Estate in sought after Guard Gated Bellagio in the heart of Calabasas. It sits on a private corner lot on a

culdesac with lush landscaping and stunning architecture. Beautiful travertine stone floors and dramatic staircase accentuate

this home. the home features neutral decor with an updated center island kitchen that opens to the family room with built-ins!

One bedroom down with a private bath and a powder room for guests. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a dedicated home office that

could be a 5th bedroom if needed and an additional bathroom. Sumptuous master suite with sitting area, fireplace and private

bathroom, and double walk-in closet. Views from the master suite. Walking distance to Calabasas Lake