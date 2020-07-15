All apartments in Butte County
Find more places like 3077 Nord Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Butte County, CA
/
3077 Nord Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

3077 Nord Ave.

3077 Nord Avenue · (530) 241-3500 ext. 513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3077 Nord Avenue, Butte County, CA 95973

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3077 Nord Ave. · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Chico with Landscaping Service - Beautiful cabinetry, recessed lighting, laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances make this tastefully updated kitchen the main focal point of this well maintained, three bedroom, two bathroom Chico home located on Nord Avenue in the north west part of town. While the interior of this home doesn't leave much to be desired, outside you'll find that this property just keeps giving. With a cozy sun room for lounging, a shady patio area for enjoying an evening breeze and a gorgeous, well landscaped back yard, you'll find yourself wondering if you'd rather spend the majority your time inside or outside. This one won't last. Apply now! The owner will consider cats on a case by case basis. Fireplace is inoperable.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5224544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3077 Nord Ave. have any available units?
3077 Nord Ave. has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3077 Nord Ave. have?
Some of 3077 Nord Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3077 Nord Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3077 Nord Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3077 Nord Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3077 Nord Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3077 Nord Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3077 Nord Ave. offers parking.
Does 3077 Nord Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3077 Nord Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3077 Nord Ave. have a pool?
No, 3077 Nord Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3077 Nord Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3077 Nord Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3077 Nord Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3077 Nord Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3077 Nord Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3077 Nord Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3077 Nord Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave
Chico, CA 95926
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave
Chico, CA 95973

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CADavis, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CA
Chico, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CALa Riviera, CAGridley, CAOroville, CAOroville East, CALake Wildwood, CANevada City, CAGrass Valley, CA
Marysville, CAYuba City, CARed Bluff, CALinda, CALake California, CAAnderson, CANorth Auburn, CAAuburn, CALincoln, CARedding, CASusanville, CAWoodland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-ChicoCalifornia State University-Sacramento
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity