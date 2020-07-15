3077 Nord Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Chico with Landscaping Service - Beautiful cabinetry, recessed lighting, laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances make this tastefully updated kitchen the main focal point of this well maintained, three bedroom, two bathroom Chico home located on Nord Avenue in the north west part of town. While the interior of this home doesn't leave much to be desired, outside you'll find that this property just keeps giving. With a cozy sun room for lounging, a shady patio area for enjoying an evening breeze and a gorgeous, well landscaped back yard, you'll find yourself wondering if you'd rather spend the majority your time inside or outside. This one won't last. Apply now! The owner will consider cats on a case by case basis. Fireplace is inoperable.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5224544)